Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,593 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 220,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 373,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.