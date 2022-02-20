Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,802 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Celestica worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Celestica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 174.9% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 285.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 386.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

