Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 147,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

STC stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.