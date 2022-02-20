Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €89.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.70 ($111.02).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €73.85 ($83.92) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.