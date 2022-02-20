CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.