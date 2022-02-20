Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce sales of $220.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.60 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Criteo posted sales of $213.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 379,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.