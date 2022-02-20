Critical Contrast: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) versus Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.26 -$80.53 million $2.60 12.02 Umpqua $1.32 billion 3.50 $420.30 million $1.92 11.10

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Umpqua 31.88% 15.40% 1.38%

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

