Critical Survey: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11 XPeng $895.68 million 33.98 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -45.65

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 7.46, indicating that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00

XPeng has a consensus price target of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

