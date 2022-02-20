Crocs, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $13,668,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

