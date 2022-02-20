Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.34. 4,020,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

