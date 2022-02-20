Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $107,376.42 and $80.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 137.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.