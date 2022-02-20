CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,842.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $286,558.12 and $3,842.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00038577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00106621 BTC.

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

