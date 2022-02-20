CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.28

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as low as C$17.02. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.02, with a volume of 93,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.03%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

