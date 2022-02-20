Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 192,427 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,663,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

