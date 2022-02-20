Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,619 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Natixis bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $58,040,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after acquiring an additional 719,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.