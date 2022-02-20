Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 174,798 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 174,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $47.12 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

