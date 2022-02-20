Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,524 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $174.95 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $126.42 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

