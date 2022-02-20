Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,967 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

