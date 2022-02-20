CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. 990,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 54,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 306,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

