CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of CVAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. 990,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
