Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486,188 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $31,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

CWK opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

