CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.