CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.36 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.75. 533,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

