Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.25

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €76.25 ($86.65) and traded as high as €77.90 ($88.52). Daimler shares last traded at €76.06 ($86.43), with a volume of 3,129,408 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.40 ($102.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

