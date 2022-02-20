DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.83 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $1.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,931,349 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.