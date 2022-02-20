Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.15.

DDOG stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,271.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,473 shares of company stock worth $146,297,105 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

