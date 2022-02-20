Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Datadog also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.02. 4,432,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,563. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,271.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total transaction of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $650,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,473 shares of company stock worth $146,297,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Datadog by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

