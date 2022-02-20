David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total transaction of $643,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $159.02 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,271.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $21,667,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

