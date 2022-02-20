Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at $17,748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at $15,296,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter worth about $11,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.