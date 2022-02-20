Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at $17,748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at $15,296,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter worth about $11,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
