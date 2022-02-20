DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.24 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005835 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $58.37 million and $222,248.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.19 or 0.06867935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.78 or 1.00282836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051241 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

