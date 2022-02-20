Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$72.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

QSR stock opened at C$72.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.07. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.686 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

