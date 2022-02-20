Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $35.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.