Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $74.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

