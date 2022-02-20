Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $74.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.
BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
