Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $15.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of PLTR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,925,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,099,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

