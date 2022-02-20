Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $32.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on M. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Macy’s stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Macy’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

