Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.19.

NYSE DVN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

