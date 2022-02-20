Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $199.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

