Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.