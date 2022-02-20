Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $64,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,104,000 after purchasing an additional 171,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.