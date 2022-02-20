Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $65.74 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nuance Communications worth $65,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347,474 shares of company stock worth $74,178,665 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

