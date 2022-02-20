Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.41 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Square worth $67,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Square by 8.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 385,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.19.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.83 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

