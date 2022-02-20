Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Alkermes worth $63,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.