Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Entergy worth $61,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

