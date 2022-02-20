Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of TechTarget worth $66,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

