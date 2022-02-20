Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,302 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of PPL worth $63,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

