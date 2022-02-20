Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Sells $101,600.00 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

