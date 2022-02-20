Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 338,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,101. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

