Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $50,023.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.78 or 0.00056917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00106254 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.