DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Holdings Increased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 7.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of DoorDash worth $61,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

