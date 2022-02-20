Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.10. Dropbox shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 100,359 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

