DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.01% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.